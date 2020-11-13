Taxpayers’ Association decries proposal to hike property tax

SRIKAKULAM

13 November 2020 00:32 IST

Srikakulam Taxpayers’ Association convener M. Adinarayana Murthy and co-convener Tammana Bhaskar on Thursday strongly opposed the State government’s proposal to enhance property taxes significantly in Srikakulam town and other places.

Addressing a press meet here, Mr. Murthy said that the government’s idea to fix taxes based on the market values of property was highly unwarannted.

Mr.Bhaskar said that business establishments were already in deep financial crisis due to scant business activity under the impact of COVID-19, and any move to hike taxes would come as an added jolt. He said that other sectors including employees were also facing many difficulties due to rising inflation, and said nobody will be in a position to shell out higher taxes. He said that a roundtable conference would be organised soon since the government’s decision would also take away the powers of elected bodies of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation.