Taxes on petroleum high in Andhra Pradesh: Purandeswari

September 03, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that the YSR Congress Government should explain why the taxes on petrol and diesel were high in Andhra Pradesh.

In a message on ‘X’ on September 3, Ms. Purandeswari said the Central Government has reduced the tax on petroleum twice, and wondered why the A.P. Government could not bring down the local tax to the benefit of consumers.

The Central Government has just done another good thing for the people by cutting the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹200. For those having LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme, the benefit would be ₹400 per cylinder.

The taxes being collected by the A.P. Government resulted in no development, for which an explanation was due, she stated.

