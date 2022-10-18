Taxes and pricey essential commodities have left people of Andhra Pradesh in the lurch, says Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said that multiple taxes and the increase in the prices of essential commodities, electricity charges, bus fares and others have left the people in Andhra Pradesh in a lurch.

The TDP leader took part in the ‘Badude Badudu’ agitation launched by the party in the 22nd division of the fort city to highlight the tax and other financial burdens on the people on Tuesday. “Lack of sources of income and hike in the prices of rice, pulses, milk and other essential commodities have delivered a blow on the commoners,” he said.

TDP leaders Korrutu Narasinga Rao, Prasadula Lakshmi Varaprasad took part in the programme.