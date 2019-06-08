Tax payers want 40% of State’s income allotted to local bodies

The Tax Payers’ Association (TPA) has demanded that the State government allot 40% of the income accrued through taxes to municipalities and panchayats.

The association members met the Chairman of the Fourth Finance Commission and handed over a memorandum, entailing certain demands with regard to local bodies, according to M.V. Anjaneyulu, secretary, TPA.

“The local bodies have been pushed to a state where they are unable to perform their prescribed duties and have been left by the State to fend for themselves,” he said.

The TPA also demanded that water, sanitation, lighting and transport departments be brought under the ambit of local bodies.

‘Funds being diverted’

“The State government is supposed to give around 90% of entertainment and professional tax to local bodies but it is using the money for other purposes,” V. Sambi Reddy, president, TPA, complained.

Their other demands include allocation of 10% of road tax to local authorities, prevention of outsourcing methods in local bodies, issuance of salary to the staff of local bodies by the State government and non-interference in the works of local authorities by the State and the Centre.