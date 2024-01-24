GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Steel opens fully automated construction service centre in Vijayawada

January 24, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Steel inaugurated its third fully automated construction service centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Company Vice- President (Long Products) Ashish Anupam opened the centre which offers customised reinforcement products and solutions to the construction industry. This is the first such Tata Steel centre in South India, with the first two in Cuttack (east) and Ghaziabad (north) opened for business last year. 

Mr. Anupam said the opening of the new service centre reflected the company’s commitment to shaping India’s construction sector and it aimed at further expanding its innovative offerings through more such facilities across the country. 

The new facility would produce ‘Tiscon Ready Build’ TMT rebars along with coupler threadings with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons (MT) per month. Built with channel partner Samrat Irons Pvt. Ltd., the centre will extend its downstream solutions portfolio to include welded wire mesh and bore pile cages in due course, thus establishing itself as a ‘one-stop downstream construction service centre’. 

