Tata Sons Chairman, Hiranandani meet Lokesh

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in posts on X on Tuesday (October 8, 2204), said that The Director of the House of Hiranandani, Mr. Harsh Hiranandani, and a key investor met to explore several opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

The discussions centred around developing an industrial township in the Rayalaseema region and creating Grade A office spaces in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), potentially boosting the real estate and business environment in both regions.

In another development, he stated in the post that he met Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, for discussions of strategic importance. “A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow Stay tuned,” he added.

