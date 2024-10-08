ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Sons Chairman, Hiranandani meet Lokesh

Published - October 08, 2024 11:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The discussions centred around developing an industrial township in the Rayalaseema region and creating Grade A office spaces in Visakhapatnam

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Information Technology & Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in posts on X on Tuesday (October 8, 2204), said that The Director of the House of Hiranandani, Mr. Harsh Hiranandani, and a key investor met to explore several opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

The discussions centred around developing an industrial township in the Rayalaseema region and creating Grade A office spaces in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), potentially boosting the real estate and business environment in both regions.

In another development, he stated in the post that he met Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, for discussions of strategic importance. “A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow Stay tuned,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US