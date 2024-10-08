GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Sons Chairman, Hiranandani meet Lokesh

The discussions centred around developing an industrial township in the Rayalaseema region and creating Grade A office spaces in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 08, 2024 11:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Information Technology & Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

Information Technology & Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in posts on X on Tuesday (October 8, 2204), said that The Director of the House of Hiranandani, Mr. Harsh Hiranandani, and a key investor met to explore several opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

The discussions centred around developing an industrial township in the Rayalaseema region and creating Grade A office spaces in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), potentially boosting the real estate and business environment in both regions.

In another development, he stated in the post that he met Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, for discussions of strategic importance. “A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow Stay tuned,” he added.



Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

