Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran to co-chair A.P. govt.’s task force for economic development

Tata companies to be partner in Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness to be set up by CII in Amaravati

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekharan at the Secretariat at Amaravati on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekharan at the Secretariat at Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government has roped in Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to co-chair the ‘Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh @ 2047’. 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made an announcement to that effect through a message on ‘X’ after a meeting he had with Mr. Chandrasekaran at the Secretariat on Friday, August 16. 

The CM stated that he was delighted to meet his ‘old friend’ and that he (Mr. Chandrasekaran) would co-chair the ‘Task Force’ being formed by the AP government with intellectuals and captains of industry. 

He also mentioned that the Tata companies have agreed to be a partner in the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness to be set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the State capital Amaravati. 

Besides, the duo explored the possibility of setting up a development centre of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Visakhapatnam, scope for enhancing the State’s air connectivity with Air India and Vistara, and partnerships across multiple sectors.

