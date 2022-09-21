Tata Sons Chairman calls on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 21, 2022 21:28 IST

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran who called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. He discussed the investment opportunities in the State and the Chief Minister explained about the transparent industrial policy being adopted by his government. “The State has trained manpower and basic infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said. Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, and A.P. EoDB CEO J. Subrahmanyam were among other officials present.

