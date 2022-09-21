Tata Sons Chairman calls on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. He discussed the investment opportunities in the State and the Chief Minister explained about the transparent industrial policy being adopted by his government. “The State has trained manpower and basic infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said. Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, and A.P. EoDB CEO J. Subrahmanyam were among other officials present.