Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. He discussed the investment opportunities in the State and the Chief Minister explained about the transparent industrial policy being adopted by his government. “The State has trained manpower and basic infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said. Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, and A.P. EoDB CEO J. Subrahmanyam were among other officials present.
Tata Sons Chairman calls on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.