Tata Motors to supply 6,413 mini trucks to APSCSC

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2020 07:51 IST

The vehicles will be used for door delivery of essential commodities under the the Public Distribution System

The Tata Motors has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC). The vehicles will be used for door delivery of essential commodities under the the Public Distribution System, an official release said. The Tata Motors emerged as the top bidder and will be delivering fully-built Tata Ace Gold vehicles to the APSCSC.

The e-bidding process was carried out through the government’s e-Marketplace. Tata Motors vice-president Vinay Pathak said the company would not only be delivering the customised mini trucks, but also be helping in their comprehensive maintenance.

