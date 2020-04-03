Task force teams formed with MLAs in constituencies: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that they have formed task force teams with MLAs and other heads in various constituencies to keep a watch over the steps being taken to tackle COVID-19 in the localities.

The Minister took part in a review meet with the officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the GVMC office here on Friday.

“We reviewed sanitation and water supply issues. Sanitisation teams will continue disinfection spraying activities. Moreover due to plenty of rainfall, there will be no water crisis this summer. People need not panic,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that they have also reviewed about the issues pertaining to doctors and will make sure they do not face any difficulties. He said that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided to all staff working in hospitals. The government will also provide transport facility to the doctors.

“If any doctors fall ill or have some issues, we will take help of doctors from private hospitals,” he added.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that just when the district administration felt that the cases have started to decline, they increased after many from the district attended a religious meeting in Delhi. He said that all the persons and their close contacts have been isolated.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and a few others were present.