Task force seizes 27 red sanders logs worth ₹50 lakh in Seshachalam hills

March 05, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
Task Force personnel displaying the seized red sanders logs at Sanipaya forest in Annamayya district, on Sunday.

Task Force personnel displaying the seized red sanders logs at Sanipaya forest in Annamayya district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APSRSASTF) teams have stepped up combing operations in the Seshachalam hills spread over Annamayya and YSR Kadapa district and seized seized 27 logs worth over ₹50 lakhs.

Special teams led by Deputy SP (Task Force) D. Muralidhar launched combing operations in the Sanipaya beat of Annamayya and Siddavatam beat of YSR Kadapa districts on Saturday night, which continued till Sunday morning. In both raids, the smuggling operatives carrying the logs abandoned the contraband and fled.

Additional forces were deployed to flush out the operatives. Apart from the logs, the teams had also seized axes and saw blades. The seized goods were brought to the Task Force police station in Tirupati, and a case was registered.

