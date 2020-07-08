Task force personnel seize 808 liquor bottles

Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force Police conducted a raid and seized 808 liquor bottles, smuggled from Telangana. They took the accused, V. Vijay Kumar of Ajitsingh Nagar, into custody.

On a tip-off, that the accused was selling liquor in an apartment located on BRTS Road, the team led by Task Force Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao, ACP V.S.N. Varma and others raided the place and seized the liquor stock.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said Vijay Kumar was allegedly procuring the stocks from Jamalapuram village, Khammam district, in Telangana, and was selling the stocks at higher rates, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, said the Police Commissioner.

SEB raids

Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at Machavaram, Kankipadu, Bhavanipuram and Ajitsingh Nagar police station limits on Tuesday, and seized 408 liquor bottles.

The SEB police took 15 persons into custody for shifting the liquor stocks illegally.

They arrested one person for illegally transporting sand at Bhavanipuram and seized sand and gutkha stocks, worth about ₹30,000 from another person.