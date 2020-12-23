Task force panels to monitor administration of COVID vaccine

VIJAYAWADA

23 December 2020 01:39 IST

State and district-level committees to have 16 and 34 members respectively

The government has made partial modifications to the State and district-level committees constituted to plan and implement various activities related to the vaccine for coronavirus. This is to ensure inter-departmental coordination with the aligned departments and mobilisation of resources.

G.O. issued

A G.O. issued to this effect said the number of representatives in the State task force committee has been increased from 10 to 16, while a district-level task force committee will have 34 members.

Advertising

Advertising

The State task force will work under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Health and Medical and Family Welfare Department.

The State Immunization Officer will be its member convenor and Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Principal Secretary, Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Principal Secretary, Gram/Ward Volunteers and Village/Ward Secretaries, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), teh Chief Executive Officer of Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Trust, Commissioner, Ayush and a few others will be the members.

The district-level task force will comprise the Collector as the Chairman, District Immunisation Officer as the member convenor and Municipal Commissioner, Project Director Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)/Tribal Welfare Officer, District Medical and Health Officer and others as the members.

Regular meeting

The member convenor of the committees will convene meetings at least once in every fortnight without fail and invite partner agencies such as representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and UNDP.