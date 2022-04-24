Task force identifies 27 child labourers during inspections in Kurnool

April 24, 2022 09:12 IST

The District Legal Services Authority(DLSA) Task Force identified 27 child labourers during inspections held at shops, hotels and establishments on Friday and Saturday,

The children were introduced before the district Child Welfare Committee(CWC) and handed over to their parents, and legal action was initiated against the shop owners and industries who had employed children below 18 years, said Kurnool Industries commissioner K. Venkateswarlu.

With the help of District Principal Judge V.R.K. Krishna Sagar and coordinator of non-governmental organisations Tirupathi Rao, two different teams were formed to inspect establishments within the limits of Kurnool city to see if any establishment had employed a child illegally and if the it had a conducive work atmosphere.