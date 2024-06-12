GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Task Force arrests two red sanders operatives, logs worth ₹2 crore seized in Prakasam district

Around 107 red sanders logs, a luggage auto, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and ₹30,400 cash has been seized

Published - June 12, 2024 07:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel on Tuesday seized 107 red sanders logs worth over ₹2 crore in the international market and arrested two smugglers in the Chinthalapalli forest range in Komarolu mandal of Prakasam district. A case was filed in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The team conducted a combing operation from the Seshachalam hills in Kadapa, inspecting all entry and exit points of the area, before moving toward Prakasam district. During their inspection in the Chinthalapalli forest area, they detected an auto and a motorcycle moving suspiciously near Bhairavaswamithippa on Tuesday night.

As they attempted to flee, the task force managed to apprehend two operatives, identified as Rajendra Kumar (41) of Hayat Nagar, Telangana and Vasam Venkatasubbaiah (43) of Giddalur, Prakasasm district. Around 107 red sanders logs, a luggage auto, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and ₹30,400 cash was seized.

Further investigation

A search operation with additional forces has been initiated to arrest the absconding operatives. Task Force Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas asserted that a comprehensive investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against the involved parties. The personnel involved in this operation will be commended, he added.

