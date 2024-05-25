Task Force arrests four red sanders operatives, seizes logs, vehicles

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel on Saturday arrested four smugglers and seized 16 red sanders logs, an SUV, a car, and three mobile phones at Penchalakona village in Rapur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

According to Task Force officials, a special team went from Tirupati to Rapur on Friday evening on patrol duty and checked the entry and exit points susceptible to the movement of smuggling operatives.

The officials spotted two vehicles in the Aparapalli forest area on Saturday morning, where smuggling operatives were loading red sander logs into the vehicles. Despite being surrounded by the police, some of them managed to escape the spot. The four persons apprehended were identified as Anbalagan (41) of Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu; Asif Basha (21), Muthu (33), and Selvam (30) of Chittoor town.

The value of the seized logs was estimated to be around ₹50 lakh. A case has been registered against them at Tirupati Task Force police station.

