Andhra Pradesh

Tarigonda Vengamamba remembered on her 205th ‘Vardhanti’

Annamacharya Project Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma performing ‘harathi’ to the idol of Tarigonda Vengamamba, marking her 205th death anniversary in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI August 07, 2022 00:34 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 00:34 IST

The 205 th death anniversary of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara and a poetess, was observed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management in the form of a two-day event simultaneously at Tirupati, Tirumala and at her birthplace in Tarigonda in Annamayya district that concluded on Saturday.

Annamacharya Project Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma garlanded her statue installed at a junction in the city and also offered ‘Harathi’. The valedictory event included musical programmes at Annamacharya Kalamandir.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vocalists P. Srinivasa Kumar and Shyam Kumar performed a music concert, followed by Harikatha by Sita Lakshmi and team in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A TTD team led by Assistant Executive Officer (Dharmic projects) Sriramulu offered floral tributes at Vengamamba Brundavanam at Tirumala hills. The TTD project artistes performed group rendition, singing the select Keertans penned by Vengamamba.

Earlier, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University former Vice-Chancellor Anumandla Bhumaiah presided over a literary conference, where he hailed Vengamamba for bringing out the essence of ‘Venkatachala Mahatmyam’ in simple Telugu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...