Tarigonda Vengamamba remembered on her 205th ‘Vardhanti’
The 205 th death anniversary of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara and a poetess, was observed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management in the form of a two-day event simultaneously at Tirupati, Tirumala and at her birthplace in Tarigonda in Annamayya district that concluded on Saturday.
Annamacharya Project Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma garlanded her statue installed at a junction in the city and also offered ‘Harathi’. The valedictory event included musical programmes at Annamacharya Kalamandir.
Vocalists P. Srinivasa Kumar and Shyam Kumar performed a music concert, followed by Harikatha by Sita Lakshmi and team in the evening.
A TTD team led by Assistant Executive Officer (Dharmic projects) Sriramulu offered floral tributes at Vengamamba Brundavanam at Tirumala hills. The TTD project artistes performed group rendition, singing the select Keertans penned by Vengamamba.
Earlier, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University former Vice-Chancellor Anumandla Bhumaiah presided over a literary conference, where he hailed Vengamamba for bringing out the essence of ‘Venkatachala Mahatmyam’ in simple Telugu.
