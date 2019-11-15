Targeting critics in name of caste in bad taste: Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said he would be happy if the 151 MLAs of the YSRCP gave clarity as to what he should call Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Making allegations in the name of caste was in bad taste, he added.

Addressing a party meeting near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Jagan’s conduct was different from what it was when he was in the Opposition, which was not acceptable.

He said such unsavoury remarks were apparently aimed at silencing critics but he would not keep quiet when the government acts against the interests of people.

The JSP chief said Mr. Jagan should at least now ponder over the consequences of making English medium compulsory up to a level in government schools and not be egoistic about it.

‘Threat to native language’

He questioned whether the CM called his mother ‘Amma’ or ‘mummy’ and that the fact that the impact of such decisions as to introduce English medium from Classes 1 to 6 would adversely impact native language and culture.

He reminded that Telangana came into existence as a section of society there was offended by the insults heaped on their language and accent. Notwithstanding the personal attacks by the government and the abusive language used by the ruling party leaders, the fight against anti-people policies should continue, he exhorted party men.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was present.

During the Children’s Day celebrations organised at the party office near Mangalagiri, Mr. Pawan Kalyan distributed story and educational books to children and spent some time with them.