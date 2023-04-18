Target set to build 5 lakh houses by May-end, says Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh

April 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ELURU

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said that a target has been set to complete the construction of 5 lakh houses in Jaganna colonies across the State by the May-end.

Mr. Ramesh, along with Special Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Ajay Jain and Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Managing Director G. Lakshmisha reviewed the construction of the houses in Jagananna colonies in Eluru district on April 18 (Tuesday).

“We are preparing to complete the construction of 5 lakh houses by the May-end,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Mr. Ajay Jain said that the construction of more than 3.5 lakh houses was completed by April. “Funds of ₹15,000 crores will be spent on the housing scheme in the 2023-24 financial year. Recently, ₹600 crore has been released for creating infrastructure in Jagananna colonies across the State,” he said.

MLCs Sk. Babji and Jayamangala Venkata Ramana appealed to the Minister to ensure that ground-leveling work was carried out in many colonies in Kaikaluru and Unguturu areas.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh appraised the Minister of the status of the housing scheme. “As many as 23,342 houses of the total 87,000 have been constructed. In Eluru district, 1.7 lakh house sites have been allotted,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh inaugurated a power transformer installed at a cost of ₹10 crore. It will supply the electricity to 123-acre Pongangi Layout where 7,035 families have been allotted house sites.