Target is to to make 30,000 MT of sand available every day in East Godavari district, says Collector

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi on Wednesday warned of stringent action against the boatmen associations for reportedly preventing the movements of vehicles deployed for sand transportation along the banks of river Godavari.

In a series of talks being held with various stakeholders, Ms. Prasanthi said that the permission given to the boatmen associations would be cancelled if their involvement in preventing the vehicles at the sand reaches was established.

In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said, “The target is to make 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sand available every day in the East Godavari district. The tractor and lorry operators can lodge their grievances if they face any problems at the open sand reaches.” The East Godavari District authorities have set up control rooms to receive grievances that can be lodged by dialling 1800-425-540 and 0883-244-2344.