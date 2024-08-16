GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Target is to provide water to 5.4 lakh acres through Srisailam, says R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy

The government has so far spent ₹17.44 crore to perform surgeries to 9,287 patients under Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, he says

Published - August 16, 2024 02:43 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for R&B and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy at a stall displaying the ‘Punganur’ breed cows, on the occasion of Independence Day in Nandyal on Thursday.

Minister for R&B and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy at a stall displaying the ‘Punganur’ breed cows, on the occasion of Independence Day in Nandyal on Thursday.

Minister for R&B and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy has stated that the government is keen on providing irrigation water to a whopping 5.4 lakh acres from the Srisailam reservoir.

In his address after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations and receiving the guard of honour here on August 15 (Thursday), Mr. Janardhan Reddy announced that 1.69 acres would be irrigated from the KC Canal, 1.53 lakh acres from SRBC, 1.24 lakh acres under Telugu Ganga project, and 58,000 acres through 38 lift irrigation projects.

“We have spent ₹17.44 crore so far this year to perform surgeries to 9,287 patients under Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva Trust,” he said, while appealing to people to go green by installing solar panels on their rooftops under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’.

He gave the first, second and third prizes to the tableaux representing Rural Water Supply, Education and Medical & Health departments respectively, and presented certificates to the meritorious employees.

Collector G. Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana took part.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.