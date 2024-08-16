Target is to provide water to 5.4 lakh acres through Srisailam, says R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy

Minister for R&B and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy has stated that the government is keen on providing irrigation water to a whopping 5.4 lakh acres from the Srisailam reservoir.

In his address after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations and receiving the guard of honour here on August 15 (Thursday), Mr. Janardhan Reddy announced that 1.69 acres would be irrigated from the KC Canal, 1.53 lakh acres from SRBC, 1.24 lakh acres under Telugu Ganga project, and 58,000 acres through 38 lift irrigation projects.

“We have spent ₹17.44 crore so far this year to perform surgeries to 9,287 patients under Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva Trust,” he said, while appealing to people to go green by installing solar panels on their rooftops under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’.

He gave the first, second and third prizes to the tableaux representing Rural Water Supply, Education and Medical & Health departments respectively, and presented certificates to the meritorious employees.

Collector G. Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana took part.