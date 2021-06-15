‘Tardy pace’ of works under Jal Jeevan Mission irks Minister

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2021 22:59 IST

‘Officials failed to prepare action plan despite availability of funds’

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has expressed his dissatisfaction over the tardy progress of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Addressing a workshop organised on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said it was planned to take up works at a cost of ₹7,251.72 crore. “But, the officials have failed to prepare action plan for the same,” the Minister said.

“The inordinate delay in inviting tenders is creating problems at many places. Negligence is hampering the process. It is also alleged that a delay in the execution of works immediately after finalisation of tenders is leading to suspension of works. The contractors are not taking up the works due to rise in diesel, steel and cement prices after finalisation of tenders,” he said.

Lack of planning was evident, the Minister said, and advised the officials to approach the sarpanches and MLAs to address problems if any.

“The onus of utilising the funds in an optimal way lies on the Rural Water Supply officials,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said, and added that a review would be conducted once in three months hereafter.

“Officials neglecting their duties would be taken to task”, he warned.

The Minister said that the RWS department should supply water for construction works in the Jagananna colonies.

“For the first time in the country, 30 lakh house site pattas have been disbursed and 15 lakh houses are being constructed. It is the responsibility of the RWS officials to supply water for the construction work. About 8,000 Jagananna colonies are being developed across the State. Of these, 3,772 layouts have water facility. Steps have to be taken to supply water to the remaining layouts,” he said.