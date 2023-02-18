Taraka Ratna passes away

February 18, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

After a prolonged treatment of 23 days, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 39, grandson of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, died at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu said: “The news of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s death caused deep shock and grief. Efforts made to revive Taraka Ratna, prayers of family members, fans and treatment by the most expert doctors did not yield results.”

Mr. Naidu added that Taraka Ratna fought with death for 23 days, finally left our family sad. He prayed to God to bring peace to Tarakaratna’s soul.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Taraka Ratna and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh expressed that he lost his beloved brother-in-law, which disturbed him a lot. Mr. Lokesh announced that he was giving a break to his “Yuvagalam” due to this sudden development.

Acor Konidala Chiranjeevi tweeted that, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such a bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace.”