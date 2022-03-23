Tap export potential of Nellore, students told

The district has all the trappings of port-led development: official

Directorate General of Foreign Trade(DGFT) Regional Head Nagpal Lahakare on Tuesday exhorted the technically-qualified youth in the SPSR Nellore district to start their own enterprises to tap the export potential of the region.

Realising the role of districts in export promotion, the Union government had included the coastal district under the ‘Developing District as Export Hub’ category and developed an action plan to spur growth as the district, endowed with Krishnapatnam port, had all the trappings of port-led development.

Hundreds of youth pass out from 28 engineering colleges in the district every year. While addressing a seminar on ‘Andhra Pradesh- Export opportunities and challenges’, Mr. Nagpal Lahakare said the DGFT was ready to extend all assistance to students in their journey to become entrepreneurs.

As a part of this initiative, Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations had prepared an action plan to promote export-oriented industrial units in aquaculture and other sectors after getting to know the concerns of stakeholders with regard to infrastructure, logistics, policy and other related-issues, said its vice-president A.P.K. Reddy.