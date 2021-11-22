Andhra Pradesh

Tanikella Bharani selected for Lok Nayak Foundation award

Noted writer and actor Tanikella Bharani has been selected for the 18th Lok Nayak Foundation award, according to foundation chairman and AP Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said in memory of N.T. Rama Rao and Harivansh Rai Bachchan the foundation has been giving ‘Andhra Gyanpeeth’ awards to littérateurs.

The award will be presented on January 18 on the occasion of the death anniversary of N.T. Rama Rao, said Dr. Lakshmi Prasad.


