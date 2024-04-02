ADVERTISEMENT

Tanguturu police SI caught ‘accepting’ bribe

April 02, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The accused official allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a person for granting an official favour, say ACB officials

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seluths trapped Tanguturu police Sub-Inspector A. Nageswara Rao when he was allegedly taking a bribe of ₹70,000 from a person, in Prakasam district on April 2 (Tuesday).

The SI allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh to not arrest a person by serving notice under Section 41 (A) of Cr.PC. Nageswara Rao allegedly took ₹30,000 from the complainant earlier. He was caught red-handed while taking the remaining ₹70,000 in his car, the Prakasam Range ACB officials said in a release.

The SI was arrested and he would be produced before the ACB court, the officials said.

