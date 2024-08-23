GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s 153rd birth anniversary celebrated

Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Nellore Collector O. Anand and others pay tributes to the first Chief Minister of the State

Published - August 23, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Ongole

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of the State, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s — his great-grandson, Tanguturi Santosh Kumar, was felicitated by Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

“Tanguturi had spent all his income for the service of the country. He had played a significant role in the freedom struggle, particularly the ‘Go Back Simon Commission’, ‘Quit India Movement’ and ‘Salt Satyagraha’. He had contributed a lot to the State as the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Swamy. He also visited a photo exhibition on the life story of Tanguturi organised at the Collectorate.

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor Gangada Sujatha and Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria were also present.

Nellore

Meanwhile in Nellore, Tanguturi’s birth anniversary was celebrated in a grand way. District Collector O. Anand paid tributes to his portrait at Nuvvurupadu village of Atmakuru mandal in the district.

Zilla Parishad CEO Kannama Naidu, in-charge RDO Prem Kumar, and village sarpanch Dorasanamma participated in the event.

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

