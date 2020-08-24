Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu remembered

ONGOLE

24 August 2020 00:13 IST

Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter and statesman Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 147th birth anniversary in Prakasam district on Sunday.

The salt Satyagaraha site at Devarampadu in Prakasam district, which was given a facelift ahead of the jayanthi of the first Chief Minister of Andhra State carved out of Madras Presidency in 1953, was a beehive of activity as also his birthplace Vindorayunipalem village.

Collector P. Bhaskar led a large number of his admirers in paying floral tributes to ‘Andhra Kesari’, an epithet earned for bearing his chest before the police to shoot at him during the Simon Commission’s visit to then Madras (now Chennai) in 1928.

An exhibition with rare pictures of the late leader was organised on the occasion.

Tanguturi Gopalakrishna, grandson of the former Premier of Madras Presidency, said the present rulers had a lot to learn from the barrister-turned-politician.

In Nellore, Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu garlanded the statue of Andhra Kesari near the Madras bus stand centre and exhorted the members of GenX to take inspiration from the selfless leader’s life history.