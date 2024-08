Taneira, a TATA product, organised an event in Vijayawada on August 7 (Wednesday) on the occasion of National Handloom Day, showcasing the process of weaving with the demonstration of a live loom and an exhibition of regional and rare styles from across the country, including Kalamkari, Mangalagiri, Uppada, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Banaras, Chanderi, Maheshwar, Ikat and Rangkaat.

