Paying homage to National Handloom Day, Taneira, a TATA product, organised an event in Vijayawada on August 7 (Wednesday), showcasing the process of weaving with a demonstration of the live loom and an exhibition of regional and rare styles from across the country, including Kalamkari, Mangalagiri, Uppada, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Banaras, Chanderi, Maheshwar, Ikat and Rangkaat.

