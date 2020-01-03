TANA to organise ‘Sataka Padyarchana’ across states on Jan. 6

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and noted poet Chigurumalla Srinivas will jointly conduct ‘Sataka Padyarchana’, a programme as part of which school students in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and in New York of the U.S. will recite poems from their respective schools simultaneously on January 6.

According to a release, TANA president T. Jay Shekar would kickstart the programme in New York at 9.09 a.m. and students would recite poems from Amma Sathakam, Nanna Sathakam and Guruvu Sathakam written by Mr. Srinivas, highlighting the role of parents and teachers.

Arrangements for the programme had been made in various government and private schools.

TANA had taken up the programme to protect the culture and language importance at grassroots level, Mr. Shankar said in the release.