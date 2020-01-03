Andhra Pradesh

TANA to organise ‘Sataka Padyarchana’ across states on Jan. 6

more-in

Students in various school would recite poems en masse

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and noted poet Chigurumalla Srinivas will jointly conduct ‘Sataka Padyarchana’, a programme as part of which school students in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and in New York of the U.S. will recite poems from their respective schools simultaneously on January 6.

According to a release, TANA president T. Jay Shekar would kickstart the programme in New York at 9.09 a.m. and students would recite poems from Amma Sathakam, Nanna Sathakam and Guruvu Sathakam written by Mr. Srinivas, highlighting the role of parents and teachers.

Arrangements for the programme had been made in various government and private schools.

TANA had taken up the programme to protect the culture and language importance at grassroots level, Mr. Shankar said in the release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
literary greats
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 1:02:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tana-to-organise-sataka-padyarchana-across-states-on-jan-6/article30464682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY