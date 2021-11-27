TANA president promises help in combating possible third wave

Organisation to take up welfare activities in A.P., TS

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will extend its full cooperation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in combating the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with the Red Cross, said the association president Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary.

A native of Pedautupalli village in Krishna district, Mr. Chowdary moved to the United States in 1988 and has been actively serving Telugu people in America through different activities.

At a press conference organised by TANA life member Tarun Kakani, Mr. Chowdary said during the two years of his tenure he proposed to take up a series of welfare measures for the Telugu diaspora in America and also initiate programmes for local Telugus. The initiatives like TANA Annapurna were designed to extend health services to patients in various hospitals besides providing medical equipment to hospitals in the two states, worth ₹25 crore. “We have designed programmes to benefit women, children and students,” he said.

Mr. Anjaiah said plans were also afoot to promote Telugu language, literature and books. “A curriculum is being prepared to make the task of teaching Telugu language to children in America an easy one,” he said.

Later, Mr. Tarun Kakani, who is also the Krishna district president of the Advocates’ Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRAA), presented a booklet to Mr. Chowdary and explained to him the consumer awareness activities taken up by the association.

Responding to his statement that the association had plans to take up consumer education at a global level, Mr. Chowdary promised all help from his side.