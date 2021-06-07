Andhra Pradesh

TANA, IRCS donate oxygen concentrators

Joint Collector A. Siri receiving oxygen concentrators in Anantapur on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Association of North America(TANA) and Indian Red Cross Society(IRCS) have donated five oxygen concentrators to the Super Speciality Hospital, while the 1988 batch of the LRG School Alumni Association donated five concentrators to the JNTUA COVID Care Centre.

Joint Collector A. Siri, IRCS chairperson Kapu Bharathi and Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy received the material at the 300-bed temporary hospital on Monday, Red Cross district field officer B. Ramesh said. At the JNTUA care centre, the machines were handed over to District COVID Nodal Officer Padmavathi in the presence of JNTUA Vice-Chancellor M. Ranga Janardhan.


