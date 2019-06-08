Tammineni Sitaram to be Assembly Speaker

Tammineni Sitaram, who has been elected to the Legislative Assembly for the third time, has been selected as the YSR Congress Party candidate for the Speaker’s post.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed this to Mr. Sitaram after the legislature party meeting held on Friday morning.

Taking into consideration the YSRCP’s huge majority of 151 MLAs ( against Teleugu Desam’s 23) in a House of 175, Mr. Sitaram is sure to be elected to the post when election is held on June 13, the second day of the Assembly session.

Mr. Sitaram was first elected to the Assembly in 1994 on Telugu Desam Party ticket. He was re-elected in 1999 on the same party ticket and in both the terms he was Minister. But he was defeated in 2004 by Indian National Congress candidate Boddepalli Satyavathi. In the next election in 2009, he contested on Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) ticket and lost. Mr. Sitaram was defeated again in 2014 by TDP candidate K. Ravi Kumar.

The YSRCP gave him ticket despite his three consecutive defeats and Mr. Sitaram, true to the confidence reposed in him by the party, emerged victorious.