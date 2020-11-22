Tammineni escapes unhurt in minor mishap

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram escaped unhurt as his vehicle met with a minor accident near Chintada village between Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa on Saturday afternoon.

According to local people, the vehicle veered into the adjacent paddy fields as the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with an autorickshaw. None was injured in the incident.

Mr. Sitaram told the media that he was returning home to Amadalavalasa after a video conference with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at the Srikakulam Collector office when the mishap occurred.

Several leaders and activists of the YSR Congress Party reached the spot and enquired about his safety. He said there was no need to worry since it was only a minor incident.