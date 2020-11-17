Andhra PradeshSpecial Correspondent Tirumala 17 November 2020 01:44 IST
Tamil Naidu CM reaches Tirumala
Updated: 17 November 2020 01:44 IST
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami accompanied by his family members arrived at the abode of Lord Venkateswara on a two-day pilgrimage on Monday.
On his arrival at the Sri Krishna guest house, he was accorded a warm reception by TTD authorities. After a brief stay, he paid a visit to the temple of Lord Varaha Swamy in accordance with the tradition.
He will spend the night here and offer prayers at the main temple in the small hours of Tuesday.
