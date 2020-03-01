Tamil Nadu MP ‘engages in war of words’ at Alipiri security post

L. Sasikala Pushpa,

TIRUPATI

01 March 2020 20:26 IST

Security personnel ‘objected to BJP symbol’ on her four-wheeler

Sasikala Pushpa, a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, was allegedly engaged in a war of words with the SPF personnel and the TTD security guards late on Saturday night at the Alipiri security point leading to Tirumala hills.

The MP, who recently switched over from AIADMK to BJP, was seen sporting the BJP symbol on her four-wheeler, which was reportedly objected to by the security guards checking the vehicles. The security personnel reportedly explained to her that display of any objects or symbols representing political parties was strictly banned at Tirumala and asked her to get the sticker covered with a cloth or paper. But the men in the MP’s entourage paid no heed to the words of caution. The altercation assumed the shape of a tiff, as recorded in the CCTV network. Terming it a case of humiliation and violation of protocol, Dr. Sasikala Pushpa said that a police complaint would be filed and the issue would be brought to the notice of the higher-ups. No complaint was registered.

