Tamil Nadu man on a mission to promote cycling

Rase Rajan from Salem has been criss-crossing the country since 2001

‘Take a cycle... make a tour’ is the message that this cyclist from Salem, Tamil Nadu, has been spreading, ever since he has been criss-crossing the country since 2001.

Rase Rajan, who holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, is a native of Salem and in 2001, he took the decision to do something to better the environment.

“After working for a few years as teacher and media consultant, I quit the job and took up cycling. I have covered all States and have cycled to Ladakh from Salem, three times so far,” he said.

His idea is simple and wants to promote the use of cycle. “By using cycle one can not only stay healthy but also bring down the use of fossil fuel and reduce the carbon footprints. Cycling is also economic,” he says.

“As I pass through the cities, towns and villages, I visit schools, colleges, associations and even try to address the people at village squares, and try to promote the use of cycles,” he says.

To schoolchildren, I tell them to ask their parents to use cycles for small tours and picnics, so that it could be the beginning. My motto is simple, use cycles, save petrol and save nature,” he says.

On Friday, he was in Visakhapatnam and was cycling from the steel city to Salem.

According to him, he has travelled across many States since he began his cycling expedition in 2001. But every time he visits a State, he takes a different route. “By doing so, I can reach more number of people,” he says.