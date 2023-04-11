Tamil Nadu man killed, wife and daughter critical after jumping in front of a train

April 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KURNOOL

A family of three hailing from Tamil Nadu attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Adoni Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday. One succumbed to injuries, and the other two are still under treatment.

According to the Railway police, the three got off Udayan Express at 3.45 a.m. and jumped in front of the train as it took off. The passengers who noticed this alerted Home Guard on duty, Khadri, who rushed to pull them away from the tracks.

The three were identified as Padmanabham, 57, Selvi, 54, and their daughter Jeevitha, 34, from Perumapattu village, Vaniyambadi Taluk of Vellore district, in Tamil Nadu.

Padmanabham’s hand was severed, and the mother and daughter also suffered severe injuries. All three were shifted to the Adoni Area Hospital by Railway Police and went to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment.

SI M. Ramaswamy told The Hindu that Padmanabham had succumbed to the injuries. and that the condition of the mother and daughter was critical.

Police enquiry

A police enquiry revealed that Jeevitha, an MBA graduate, has been facing dowry harassment from her husband, Mahesh, from Palamaner in the Chittoor district. She left her 12-year-old daughter with her husband and fled to her parent’s house, where they made the suicide pact.

It is learnt that they went to Bengaluru on Monday but could not muster the courage to jump before a train on that day. They later bought tickets to Dadar and boarded the Udayan Express.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to. Dial 100 or 112 for help. WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.