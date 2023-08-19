ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu man arrested for making hoax bomb call to Tirumala police on I-Day

August 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old man from Salem of Tamil Nadu for making a hoax bomb call.

According to DSP Bhaskar Reddy and Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy, the accused, identified as Balaji, called the landline number at the Alipiri checkpost on August 15 and informed the personnel that a bomb was planted near the checkpost and it would blast at 3.00 pm. He threatened that at least 100 persons would die if the bomb exploded.

Alerted by the call, the police and TTD vigilance personnel thoroughly scanned the area but found no explosives. The police said a case was registered against the accused, and he was sent to remand.

