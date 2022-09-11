Tamil Nadu athletes shine at junior athletes tourney in Andhra

The Hindu Bureau Guntur:
September 11, 2022 00:16 IST

Junior athletes in action at the 33rd South Zone National Junior Athletics Championship being held at Acharya Nagarjuna University near Guntur on September 10, 2022. The championship will end on September 11. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Over 1,000 athletes have taken part in the three-day 33rd South Zone National Junior Athletics Championship, organised by the Athletics Association of Andhra Pradesh, at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Friday.

Organising secretary G. Usha Rani said that at the end of day two on Saturday, Tamil Nadu lead the table with a combined team score of 518 points, followed by Karnataka (320 points) and Kerala (313 points).

Andhra Pradesh stands at fourth place with 212 points. Tamil Nadu also leads in male and female team scores by bagging 240 points and 275 points respectively.

The best performing athletes would be given Indian Oil Cash awards on the final day of the championship, Ms. Usha Rani said. The event will conclude on Sunday(September 11).

