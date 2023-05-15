Tamil inscriptions found in Tirupati reveal tax and land records from 11th century

May 15, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - GUNTUR

Two fragmented inscriptions, written in Tamil and believed to be from the 11th century and the 13th century C.E., were found from the ruins of an old Lord Shiva temple at Tondamanadu village in Tirupati district.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, director (epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said he received the two inscriptions from K.S. Ramarao, RDO, Srikalahasthi, who sent them for epigraphy reading.

Mr. Reddy explained that one of the fragmented inscription, engraved on a stone and found near the temple, is written in the Tamil language and characters of 11th century C.E.. An incomplete and fragmented inscription, it is a record of a gift of land for a koneri (a square pond with steps from all the sides). It further mentions some taxes such as kudivaram, pathuvaram and aayathinel (paddy).

ADVERTISEMENT

The other is a Sundara Pandya inscription, found from the same place, he said, adding that it is written in the Tamil language and characters of the 13th century C.E., and was issued in the 11th regnal year of the Pandya king Sundara Pandya.

This is also an incomplete inscription and recorded the sale of land owned by Akkanayan and Thikkanai, sons of Tiruvenkadudaiyar and Avvaiyan, residents of Tondaiman Arrur, for 100 panam. It further states that the land was located at two different places— Tondailasvamikoyil and Tirukkalathiyarsomapandin in Tondamanadu of Ariurnadu in Thiruvenkadu-Kottam.