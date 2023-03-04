Tamannaah inaugurates Malabar Gold showroom in Vizianagaram

March 04, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday inaugurated a showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds at City Central Mall in Vizianagaram on Saturday. Hundreds of fans gathered on the railway station road from early hours itself to get a glimpse of the actor. Public representatives, including deputy speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and others greeted her and explained to her the history of Vizianagaram. Malabar Group chairman M.P. Ahammed said it was their 16th showroom in Andhra Pradesh.