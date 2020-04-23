Tally touches 893 as 80 new cases emerge in a single day

Andhra Pradesh has once again seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases detected in a single day. During the past 24 hours, the State has reported 80 new cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 893 and the toll to 27. During this period, 6,522 samples have been tested, the highest so far.

The situation in Kurnool district continued to be grim with 31 of the 80 fresh cases reported from there, taking the total count to 234. Kurnool also reported two more deaths and Krishna district has reported one more.

Next to Kurnool was Guntur district with 18 new cases and 195 total cases. Chittoor, which is emerging as another hotspot, has reported 14 new cases while Anantapur and East Godavari have reported six new cases each and Krishna and Prakasam have reported two new cases each. Visakhapatnam has reported one new case.

21 discharged

Meanwhile, 21 patients — nine in Krishna, seven in Chittoor and five in Kadapa districts — have recovered and have been discharged. So far, 141 patients have recovered and there are 725 active cases in the State.

Kurnool and Guntur account for 48% of the total cases in the State. They are followed by Krishna (88), Chittoor (73), Nellore (67), Kadapa (51), Prakasam (50), Anantapur (42), West Godavari (39), East Godavari (32) and Visakhapatnam (22).

So far, 48, 034 samples have been tested and a ratio of 961 tests per million population has been achieved.