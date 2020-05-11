Andhra Pradesh

Tally touches 2,018 as 38 new cases surface in A.P.

Number of discharged patients goes up to 998

The State has registered 38 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the total number has gone up to 2,018. The death toll stands at 45.

For the first time since the outbreak, the number of discharged cases surpassed the active ones: 998 and 975 respectively.

Of the 38 new cases, Kurnool and Chittoor districts had nine each, Anantapur eight, Guntur five, Krishna and Visakhapatnam three each and Nellore one.

Koyambedu link

Of the nine new cases in Chittoor, eight have originated at Koyambedu in Chennai.

With total 575 cases, including 292 active ones, Kurnool led the table and it is followed by Guntur 387 (181 active cases), Krishna 342 (187), Chittoor 121 (47), Anantapur 115 (66), Nellore 102 (23), Kadapa 97 (52), West Godavari 68 (35), Visakhapatnam 66 (40), Prakasam 63 (3), East Godavari 46 (15), Srikakulam 5 (3) and Vizianagaram 4 (4).

There are 27 cases in the ‘others’ category (Gujarat 26 and Karnataka one). A total of 7,409 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tally-touches-2018-as-38-new-cases-surface-in-ap/article31560924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY