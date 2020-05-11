Tally touches 2,018 as 38 new cases surface in A.P.

The State has registered 38 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the total number has gone up to 2,018. The death toll stands at 45.

For the first time since the outbreak, the number of discharged cases surpassed the active ones: 998 and 975 respectively.

Of the 38 new cases, Kurnool and Chittoor districts had nine each, Anantapur eight, Guntur five, Krishna and Visakhapatnam three each and Nellore one.

Koyambedu link

Of the nine new cases in Chittoor, eight have originated at Koyambedu in Chennai.

With total 575 cases, including 292 active ones, Kurnool led the table and it is followed by Guntur 387 (181 active cases), Krishna 342 (187), Chittoor 121 (47), Anantapur 115 (66), Nellore 102 (23), Kadapa 97 (52), West Godavari 68 (35), Visakhapatnam 66 (40), Prakasam 63 (3), East Godavari 46 (15), Srikakulam 5 (3) and Vizianagaram 4 (4).

There are 27 cases in the ‘others’ category (Gujarat 26 and Karnataka one). A total of 7,409 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.