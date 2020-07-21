Tally shoots up to 53,724 in State

The State for the second consecutive day reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths..

The overall tally has gone up to 53, 724 and the death toll increased to 696. The total cases crossed the 50,000-mark in 131 days since the first case was reported on March 12. More than a quarter of the 4,074 new cases were reported in East Godavari district whose tally increased by 4,277 cases in just a week.

Over 22,600 cases have been reported in the past week and nearly 40,000 cases reported since July 1.

With this, the doubling time of cases has come down to less than 10 days, 26,489 cases were reported in the past nine days. The deaths doubled in less than eight days. The day’s positivity rate is at 12.13% and the overall positivity rate of tests has increased to 3.98%. The mortality rate is at 1.30% but the number of deaths is growing exponentially.

With 1,338 new discharges, the number of recoveries slightly increased to 24,229 and there are 28,800 active cases. More than half of the new deaths occurred in four districts with East Godavari and Guntur reporting nine each. Krishna reported seven new deaths and Anantapur reported six. Chittoor, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported five deaths each while Kurnool and West Godavari reported three deaths each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

More than half (55%) of the new cases were reported in three districts — East Godavari (1,086), Kurnool (559) and Guntur (596). The remaining new cases were reported in West Godavari (354), Anantapur (342), Srikakulam (261), Prakasam (221), Kadapa (152), Krishna (129), Chittoor (116), Visakhapatnam (102), Nellore (100) and Vizianagaram (56). No new imported cases were detected for the third consecutive day.

The tallies of district local cases are as follows: East Godavari (7,232), Kurnool (6,604), Guntur (5,494), Anantapur (5,483), Chittoor (4,763), West Godavari (3,691), Krishna (3,677), Srikakulam (2,830), Kadapa (2,798), Nellore (2,486), Visakhapatnam (2,200), Prakasam (2,085) and Vizianagaram (1,486).

In the past 24 hours, 33,580 were tested and so far 13,49,112 samples were tested taking the tests per million ratio to 25,264.