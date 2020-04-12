Tally reaches 420 as 15 new cases emerge

The State reported 15 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total to 420.

Seven of the COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Guntur which has been witnessing a constant increase in the number of cases in the past few days.

Nellore reported four new cases and Kurnool, which has the highest number of cases, reported two more cases while Chittoor and Kadapa districts reported one new case each, according to the evening bulletin issued by the Health Department.

On the bright side, a 65-year-old patient has recovered and got discharged from the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

The man with COVID-19 symptoms and with a history of travel to Mecca, tested positive and got admitted to hospital for treatment on March 27. He had come to Vijayawada from Mecca on March 10. He tested negative for the virus thrice and was discharged as per treatment protocol. At present, there are 401 active cases being treated in hospitals across the State. Seven persons have died and 12 persons recovered till date.

So far, Kurnool has reported 84 cases followed by Guntur (82), Nellore (52), Prakasam (41), Krishna (35), Kadapa (31), West Godavari (22), Chittoor (21), Visakhapatnam (20), East Godavari (17) and Anantapur (15).

Relief in Vizag

Notwithstanding the identification of seven red zones in Visakhapatnam district, of which six are in the city, the number of positive cases has been pegged at 20 for the last three days.

Of the 20 positive cases, four patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital after treatment. Of the 16 undergoing treatment, the reports of two more are expected soon and in all likelihood, they will be discharged on Monday (April 13).

A total of 7,889 samples have been tested in the State till date.